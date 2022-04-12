Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

KRUS opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The company has a market cap of $492.59 million, a P/E ratio of -158.50 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.07.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as ‘Kura Experience'. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 33 restaurants in nine states and Washington DC.

