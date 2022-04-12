Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,453.41

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,453.41 ($18.94) and traded as low as GBX 1,296 ($16.89). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,300 ($16.94), with a volume of 65,703 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,453.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,622.06. The stock has a market cap of £1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 23.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Richard Last purchased 1,500 shares of Gamma Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.28) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,918.69).

About Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

