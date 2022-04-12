WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.19

WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.19 and traded as high as $15.23. WVS Financial shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 1,600 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19.
WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. WVS Financial had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 19.24%.
About WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC)
WVS Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans.
