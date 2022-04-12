Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $824.15

Victoria plc (LON:VCP – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 824.15 ($10.74) and traded as high as GBX 828 ($10.79). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 768 ($10.01), with a volume of 82,084 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,280 ($16.68) price objective on shares of Victoria in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 421.29, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of £897.43 million and a P/E ratio of 256.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 824.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 987.33.

Victoria plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, the Republic of Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and Australia. It offers a range of wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, ceramic and porcelain tiles, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

