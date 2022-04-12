AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.99. The company has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts predict that AutoNation will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,496,560.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,846 shares of company stock worth $20,172,605. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

