Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Given New $156.00 Price Target at HSBC

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HSBC from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. CLSA reiterated a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock opened at $101.55 on Friday. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $245.69. The stock has a market cap of $275.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BABA. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1,112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.