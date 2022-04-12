Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $195.27.

SI stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.37. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.46.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $1,623,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

