Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Adient from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.90.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $34.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adient has a 1-year low of $30.53 and a 1-year high of $53.17.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). Adient had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 792.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Adient by 36,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Adient by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adient by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

