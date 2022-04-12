Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at HSBC

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.28.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $133.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $222.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average of $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Baidu by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,003,505 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,516,000 after acquiring an additional 405,443 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

