Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $180.00 at HSBC

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HSBC from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $252.28.
NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $133.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. Baidu has a 52-week low of $102.18 and a 52-week high of $222.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.74 and a 200 day moving average of $152.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
