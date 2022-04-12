StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $90.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of CyrusOne from a hold rating to a tender rating and set a $90.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyrusOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.03.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $90.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.16 and a 200 day moving average of $87.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 430.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.37. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

CyrusOne ( NASDAQ:CONE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.02 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 990.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile (Get Rating)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates and develops enterprise-class, carrier-neutral, multi-tenant, and single-tenant data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.