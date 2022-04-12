KeyCorp Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $164.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $152.00 to $164.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.95.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.37. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $65.93 and a 12-month high of $147.99.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 22.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

