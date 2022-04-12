Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Minerals Technologies Inc. is a resource- and technology-based company that develops, produces and markets worldwide a broad range of specialty mineral, mineral-based and synthetic mineral products and related systems and services. The Company has five reportable segments: Specialty Minerals, Refractories, Performance Materials, Construction Technologies and Energy Services. “
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.