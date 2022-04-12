Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $76.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens cut shares of Hub Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Hub Group from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.71.
Shares of HUBG stock opened at $61.35 on Friday. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hub Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
