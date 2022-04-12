Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 367,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 650.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 16,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 6.7% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 142,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 74.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $34.84 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.03%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

