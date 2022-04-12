The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $185.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.48. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

