RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RxSight from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.83.

RXST opened at $12.38 on Friday. RxSight has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 15.19 and a current ratio of 15.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.72.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RxSight will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter valued at $61,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

