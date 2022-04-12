Truist Financial Lowers Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $545.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MPWR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised Monolithic Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.67.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $396.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a PE ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $441.85 and a 200 day moving average of $475.26.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 59.29%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 631.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 63,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 54,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 245,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,884,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.1% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,597,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

