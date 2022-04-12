StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on LightPath Technologies from $3.30 to $3.70 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LightPath Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.73.

LPTH stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $47.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.27. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15.

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other LightPath Technologies news, Director Darcie Peck purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 29,500 shares of company stock worth $60,880. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,218,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies, infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies, and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

