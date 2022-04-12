Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.47

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.47 and traded as low as C$5.46. Secure Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.57, with a volume of 407,448 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SES shares. CIBC boosted their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.47. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -6.40.

Secure Energy Services ( TSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$318.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Secure Energy Services Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.45%.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault sold 77,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.19, for a total transaction of C$404,311.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 436,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,263,737.87. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.39, for a total value of C$26,976.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$261,043.09. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,920 shares of company stock worth $431,357.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

