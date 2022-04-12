Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.25

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.25 and traded as low as $13.89. Air China shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 139 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air China in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Air China alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Air China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.