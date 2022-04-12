Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.25

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.25 and traded as high as C$8.48. Village Farms International shares last traded at C$8.12, with a volume of 4,316,496 shares trading hands.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International to C$24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$715.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.00.

In other news, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.65, for a total transaction of C$598,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,259,529 shares in the company, valued at C$54,903,154.15.

Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

