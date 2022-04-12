Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $81.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Shares of CP opened at $74.80 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of $64.37 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

