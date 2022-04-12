Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sculptor Capital Management Inc. is an asset management firm providing investment products which includes multi-strategy, credit and real estate. It operates primarily in New York, London, Hong Kong and Shanghai. Sculptor Capital Management Inc., formerly known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE SCU opened at $12.05 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $11.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $787.72 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.56.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($3.14). The company had revenue of $249.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.02 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 457.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 87,031 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,181,000 after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management (Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sculptor Capital Management (SCU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.