Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) PT Lowered to $121.00

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $122.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY opened at $57.46 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.