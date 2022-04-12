Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) PT Lowered to $121.00

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2022

Sanofi (NYSE:SNYGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $122.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

SNY opened at $57.46 on Friday. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.18.

Sanofi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.