Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $11.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 316.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 314.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 86,042 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

