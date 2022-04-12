PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.43.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 52,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in PDS Biotechnology by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. 23.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

