PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.
PDS Biotechnology stock opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.43.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (Get Rating)
PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.
