StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Verso (NYSE:VRS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verso (NYSE:VRS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verso from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a top pick rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:VRS opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $786.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.62 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. Verso has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $27.29.

Verso ( NYSE:VRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.41 million. Verso had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verso will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verso during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Verso by 79.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verso by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Verso in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated and uncoated freesheet, coated groundwood, supercalendered, specialty, and packaging papers; and pulp to manufacture printing, writing and specialty paper grades, and tissue and other products.

