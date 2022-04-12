NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.50.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $92.82.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

In other news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

