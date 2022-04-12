ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “
Shares of RERE stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. ATRenew has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.
