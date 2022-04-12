ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. provides technology-driven pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform principally in China. The company’s brand includes ATRenew. AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd. is based in SHANGHAI. “

Get ATRenew alerts:

Shares of RERE stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. ATRenew has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $18.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30.

ATRenew ( NYSE:RERE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.41. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATRenew will post -9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RERE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the second quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $322,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. 11.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATRenew Company Profile (Get Rating)

AiHuiShou International Co Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATRenew (RERE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATRenew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATRenew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.