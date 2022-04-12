Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of NYSE TGB opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.49 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.24.
