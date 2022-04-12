Head to Head Analysis: Realty Income (NYSE:O) versus Ventas (NYSE:VTR)

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) and Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Realty Income and Ventas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Realty Income 0 3 5 0 2.63 Ventas 0 5 10 1 2.75

Realty Income presently has a consensus target price of $77.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.78%. Ventas has a consensus target price of $62.90, indicating a potential upside of 3.42%. Given Realty Income’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Realty Income is more favorable than Ventas.

Profitability

This table compares Realty Income and Ventas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Realty Income 17.25% 2.32% 1.31% Ventas 1.28% 0.46% 0.20%

Dividends

Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Ventas pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Realty Income pays out 314.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ventas pays out 1,285.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Realty Income is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Realty Income and Ventas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Realty Income $2.08 billion 20.55 $359.46 million $0.94 76.09 Ventas $3.83 billion 6.35 $49.01 million $0.14 434.46

Realty Income has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ventas. Realty Income is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ventas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Ventas shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Realty Income shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Ventas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Realty Income has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ventas has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Realty Income beats Ventas on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Ventas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ventas, Inc. engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

