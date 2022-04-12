National Bank Financial Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.63.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE OR opened at $13.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $20,944,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after purchasing an additional 235,740 shares during the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

