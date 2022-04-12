Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for NVIDIA Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.24. Truist Financial also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.37 EPS.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NVDA. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, March 18th. Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.06.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $219.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $550.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $247.73 and a 200-day moving average of $261.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $134.59 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 301.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 208.8% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.