FY2023 EPS Estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Decreased by Truist Financial

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($4.81) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.42. Truist Financial also issued estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BTAI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioXcel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.43.

Shares of BTAI stock opened at $16.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $455.51 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.05. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.51.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 215,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 55,122 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,020,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,965,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,801,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

