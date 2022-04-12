Triumph Group, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Triumph Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $24.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 6.86% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $319.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Triumph Group by 28.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 109,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,202 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 817.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after buying an additional 644,832 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth $2,200,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

