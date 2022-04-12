Analysts Offer Predictions for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMART Global in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet cut SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.69.

SGH opened at $22.67 on Monday. SMART Global has a fifty-two week low of $20.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.45.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $158,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $432,152.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SMART Global by 1.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in SMART Global by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SMART Global by 159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in SMART Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in SMART Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

