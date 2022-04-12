FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Increased by Analyst

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KOS. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

KOS opened at $7.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 3.24.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.74% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $572.61 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,696,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,990 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 28,680,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,894,000 after purchasing an additional 7,673,182 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,001,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after purchasing an additional 255,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,722,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,699,000 after purchasing an additional 491,230 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,586,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

