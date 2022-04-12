Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) – Truist Financial dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Belden in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.30. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Belden’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $48.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.38. Belden has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

In related news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Belden by 68.9% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

