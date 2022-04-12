StockNews.com Downgrades Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Intrepid Potash from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intrepid Potash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of Intrepid Potash stock opened at $102.52 on Friday. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $64.04 million during the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 92.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intrepid Potash will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $1,040,770.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 10,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $464,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,956 shares of company stock valued at $9,881,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 969,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 42.3% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 389,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,040,000 after purchasing an additional 115,812 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 261,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash in the fourth quarter worth about $10,965,000. 37.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

