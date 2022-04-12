Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regional Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of RM opened at $47.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 27.76 and a current ratio of 27.76. Regional Management has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $67.60.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $119.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $238,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Regional Management by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Regional Management by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regional Management by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Regional Management by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

