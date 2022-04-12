TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

TrueBlue stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. TrueBlue has a twelve month low of $21.88 and a twelve month high of $32.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $969.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.49.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other TrueBlue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 953,460 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 632,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 340,319 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in TrueBlue in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,579,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 161,577 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

