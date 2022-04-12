Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.05

Shares of Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.05 and traded as low as C$1.91. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$1.93, with a volume of 384,107 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$628.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

Western Forest Products ( TSE:WEF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$327.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

