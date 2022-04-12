Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $84.87. Chase shares last traded at $84.60, with a volume of 9,960 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $800.32 million, a PE ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.65.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.07, for a total transaction of $90,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCF. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 465,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 196,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chase by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

