Continental Gold (TSE:CNL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Continental Gold Inc (TSE:CNL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.50. Continental Gold shares last traded at C$5.49, with a volume of 502,247 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.49.
About Continental Gold (TSE:CNL)
