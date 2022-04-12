Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.67. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 27,069 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wireless Telecom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Wireless Telecom Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 million, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wireless Telecom Group ( NYSEAMERICAN:WTT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Wireless Telecom Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 107,812 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wireless Telecom Group by 72.9% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 787,291 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wireless Telecom Group during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.54% of the company’s stock.

About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company also engages in development, testing, and deployment of wireless technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.