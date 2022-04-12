Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Greentown Service Group (OTC:GRTNFGet Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Greentown Service Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About Greentown Service Group (Get Rating)

Greentown Service Group Co Ltd. engages in the provision of residential property management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Region 1, Region, 2, Region 3, Region 4, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 7. The Region 1 segment covers the provicen of Hangzhou including Yuhang.

