Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) to report ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Replimune Group reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01.

REPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.03. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The firm has a market cap of $841.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a current ratio of 23.39.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $254,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Replimune Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Replimune Group by 455.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Replimune Group by 306.1% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

