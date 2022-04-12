Brokerages Expect TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for TPG’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.48. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TPG will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow TPG.
TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 259.88 million.
TPG opened at 27.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 29.63. TPG has a 1 year low of 26.50 and a 1 year high of 35.40.
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
