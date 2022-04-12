Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CRARY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.50 ($13.59) in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €14.70 ($15.98) to €13.40 ($14.57) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.00 ($18.48) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crédit Agricole from €15.00 ($16.30) to €12.00 ($13.04) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.01.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

CRARY opened at $5.33 on Friday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.