JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Price Target to €24.50

EDP Renováveis (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.50 ($25.54) to €24.50 ($26.63) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EDRVF. BNP Paribas upgraded EDP Renováveis to a buy rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale raised EDP Renováveis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €23.50 ($25.54) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of EDP Renováveis from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.82.

EDRVF stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. EDP Renováveis has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its 200-day moving average is $23.93.

EDP RenovÃ¡veis, SA, a renewable energy company, plans, constructs, operates, and maintains electricity generating power stations. The company operates wind and solar farms. As of December 31, 2020, it had an installed capacity of 4,966 megawatts in Europe; 6,766 megawatts in North America; and 436 megawatts in Brazil.

